Marquette vs Dayton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Dayton Flyers (8-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1) on December 14, 2024.

Marquette vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Dayton, Ohio

Arena: UD Arena

Marquette vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Dayton win (65.3%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Marquette-Dayton spread (Marquette -1.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Marquette vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Dayton has covered seven times in nine games with a spread this season.

Marquette (6-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (75%) than Dayton (3-0) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Golden Eagles did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (6-6-0).

The Flyers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .429 (6-8-0) last year. On the road, it was .636 (7-4-0).

Marquette vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Golden Eagles have been a -118 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Dayton has won one of the three games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Flyers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 54.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette outscores opponents by 17.0 points per game (scoring 83.4 per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 66.4 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball) and has a +170 scoring differential overall.

Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, is 18th in college basketball putting up 20.3 points per game.

Dayton outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 80.7 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and allowing 67.9 per contest, 100th in college basketball) and has a +128 scoring differential.

Enoch Cheeks leads Dayton, averaging 16.0 points per game (176th in college basketball).

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 277th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 30.0 per outing.

David Joplin's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 436th in college basketball action.

The Flyers average 32.7 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 27.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Cheeks averages 7.6 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) to lead the Flyers.

Marquette ranks 23rd in college basketball with 106.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 66th in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Flyers rank seventh in college basketball averaging 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

