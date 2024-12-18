Marquette vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Butler Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 Big East) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on December 18, 2024 at Fiserv Forum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (82.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Marquette (-13.5) versus Butler on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Marquette vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Butler is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Marquette covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Butler covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 opportunities in road games.

The Bulldogs performed better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0) last year.

Marquette vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Golden Eagles have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -1299 or better.

Butler has a 3-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +760 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 92.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +162 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (65th in college basketball) and gives up 66.8 per contest (77th in college basketball).

Kam Jones leads Marquette, recording 20.1 points per game (19th in the nation).

Butler puts up 73.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (95th in college basketball). It has a +62 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Jahmyl Telfort is 159th in the country with a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles grab 30.7 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball) compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

David Joplin's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 472nd in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are collecting 33.1 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Andre Screen's six rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 320th in the nation.

Marquette ranks 35th in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 81st in college basketball defensively with 85.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs score 98 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (172nd in college basketball).

