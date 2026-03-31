Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (3-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CHSN

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-156) | CHW: (+132)

MIA: (-156) | CHW: (+132) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

MIA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-1, 16.20 ERA

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara versus the White Sox and Shane Smith. Alcantara and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Alcantara's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Smith has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Smith start this season -- they lost.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (59.5%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. White Sox reveal Miami as the favorite (-156) and Chicago as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Marlins are +136 to cover, and the White Sox are -164.

Marlins versus White Sox, on April 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins came away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Miami won two of four games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 56 of the 153 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (36.6%).

Chicago went 32-69 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (31.7%).

The White Sox played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-8).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez ended his last campaign with 134 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Xavier Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 and finished with an OPS of .695.

Agustin Ramirez finished last season with 124 hits while batting .231.

Liam Hicks slashed .247/.346/.346 and finished with an OPS of .693.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa racked up 137 hits with a .434 slugging percentage last season.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Marlins vs White Sox Head to Head

3/30/2026: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/11/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/10/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/9/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/7/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/6/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/5/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2023: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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