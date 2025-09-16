Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Miami Marlins playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (70-80) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-109)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSFL

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-146) | COL: (+124)

MIA: (-146) | COL: (+124) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

MIA: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 6-5, 4.67 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-15, 4.97 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (6-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-15, 4.97 ERA). When Perez starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 11-16-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 7-19 in Freeland's 26 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.2%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Rockies reveal Miami as the favorite (-146) and Colorado as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Marlins are +104 to cover, and the Rockies are -125.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Rockies game on Sept. 16 has been set at 10, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 10 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 1-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 146 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 83-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 37 of the 142 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (26.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Colorado has a 32-99 record (winning only 24.4% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-78-5).

The Rockies have a 58-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.7% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .250 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .372.

He is 91st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Lopez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .280/.339/.353 this season and a team-best OPS of .692.

He is 23rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Agustin Ramirez has 113 hits and is batting .230 this season.

Ramirez has logged a hit or more in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .243 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Eric Wagaman is batting .248 with a .298 OBP and 50 RBI for Miami this season.

Wagaman has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 136 hits with a .527 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 21 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jordan Beck has an on-base percentage of .331, a team-best for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .278 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 33 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!