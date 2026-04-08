Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Reds.TV

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+176) | CIN: +1.5 (-215)

MIA: -1.5 (+176) | CIN: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.73 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-0, 5.00 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (0-1, 5.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer. Perez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Perez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Singer has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds covered in both chances. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for two Singer starts this season -- they won both.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.3%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Marlins, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Miami is -126 playing at home.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Miami is +176 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Reds on April 8 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 5-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 10 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 7-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).

Cincinnati is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Reds have played in 11 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-1).

The Reds have a 7-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.6% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is batting .296 with a double, three home runs and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .375 while slugging .667.

Xavier Edwards has 16 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season. He's batting .390.

His batting average ranks third among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Otto Lopez has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .333/.391/.476.

Lopez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a walk and two RBIs.

Owen Caissie has been key for Miami with eight hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .593.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a team-best OBP (.468) and slugging percentage (.595), and leads the Reds in hits (13, while batting .351).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has a double, three home runs and five walks while batting .250. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 71st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Matt McLain has three doubles and seven walks while batting .238.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .195 with two home runs and three walks.

Marlins vs Reds Head to Head

4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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