Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

The Miami Marlins will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (10-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSOH

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

MIA: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

MIA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-1, 7.27 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-0, 3.80 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (2-1) against the Reds and Brady Singer (3-0). Alcantara's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Alcantara's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Singer's four starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Singer starts this season -- they won both.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.7%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +106 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Marlins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

Marlins versus Reds on April 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in each of the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Miami has played as a favorite of -124 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 22 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've gone 7-9 in those games.

Cincinnati has gone 5-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (55.6%).

The Reds have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-1).

The Reds have covered 56.5% of their games this season, going 13-10-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Lopez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk.

Xavier Edwards has hit zero homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .319 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He is 44th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging among qualified batters.

Eric Wagaman leads Miami in total hits (18) this season, and seven of those have gone for extra bases.

Wagaman takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Kyle Stowers leads Miami with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .306 with 10 walks and 11 runs scored.

Stowers has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 22 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 87th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

TJ Friedl is slugging .388 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has racked up a team-high .419 on-base percentage.

Matt McLain has a double, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .212.

Marlins vs Reds Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/13/2024: 10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/12/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/8/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/7/2023: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

