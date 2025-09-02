Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are up against the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (65-74) vs. Washington Nationals (55-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

MIA: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

MIA: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 6-4, 4.04 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-15, 5.94 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker (7-15, 5.94 ERA). Perez and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Perez's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 10-14-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 21 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-12 in those games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (58.5%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Nationals, Miami is the favorite at -138, and Washington is +118 playing at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +114 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -137.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

Marlins versus Nationals on Sept. 3 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (40%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 1-8 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 78-57-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have compiled a 47-64 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.3% of those games).

Washington has gone 35-52 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (40.2%).

The Nationals have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-56-7).

The Nationals have a 65-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .245. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .364.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 110th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in slugging percentage (.354) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average is 23rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 146th.

Agustin Ramirez has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Eric Wagaman has been key for Miami with 99 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .265 with 29 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 67th in slugging.

James Wood's 133 hits, .355 OBP and .476 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .258.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 walks while batting .226.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

