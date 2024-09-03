Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (51-86) vs. Washington Nationals (61-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-192) | WSH: -1.5 (+158)

MIA: +1.5 (-192) | WSH: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-4, 5.61 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 4-12, 5.50 ERA

The probable starters are Max Meyer (3-4) for the Marlins and Patrick Corbin (4-12) for the Nationals. When Meyer starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. This will be Meyer's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Corbin's 26 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 7-17 record in Corbin's 24 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.9%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -116 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Nationals are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The Marlins-Nationals game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins are 63-73-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 44% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-61).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has gone 45-57 (44.1%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-66-5).

The Nationals have a 75-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger leads Miami in OBP (.304), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (108) this season. He has a .247 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 94th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Sanchez has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Otto Lopez is batting .244 with a .328 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Xavier Edwards has been key for Miami with 60 hits, an OBP of .428 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Edwards takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .244 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 88th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 125 hits and a .327 on-base percentage, with a team-best .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .216 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

