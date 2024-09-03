Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3
Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Nationals Game Info
- Miami Marlins (51-86) vs. Washington Nationals (61-76)
- Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: BSFL
Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | WSH: (-102)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-192) | WSH: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-4, 5.61 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 4-12, 5.50 ERA
The probable starters are Max Meyer (3-4) for the Marlins and Patrick Corbin (4-12) for the Nationals. When Meyer starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. This will be Meyer's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Corbin's 26 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 7-17 record in Corbin's 24 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (50.9%)
Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -116 favorite at home.
Marlins vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Nationals are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Marlins-Nationals game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Marlins have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Miami has come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Marlins are 63-73-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have won 44% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-61).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has gone 45-57 (44.1%).
- The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-66-5).
- The Nationals have a 75-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger leads Miami in OBP (.304), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (108) this season. He has a .247 batting average.
- Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- He is 94th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Sanchez has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Otto Lopez is batting .244 with a .328 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.
- Xavier Edwards has been key for Miami with 60 hits, an OBP of .428 plus a slugging percentage of .436.
- Edwards takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is hitting .244 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is 88th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Luis Garcia paces his team with 125 hits and a .327 on-base percentage, with a team-best .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .216 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks.
Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/16/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
