Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews will be up against the team with last season's fourth-ranked pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (176.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Considering Andrews for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Andrews vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.97

7.97 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.13

57.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 163rd overall and 11th at his position, Andrews accumulated 90.4 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in 2023.

In Week 4 last year versus the Cleveland Browns, Andrews put up a season-high 20.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, Andrews put up 18.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: four receptions, 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrews accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews recorded 2.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 23 yards, on two targets -- in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City, not a single quarterback recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Kansas City allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Chiefs last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Kansas City allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Chiefs allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Kansas City allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

Against Kansas City last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Chiefs allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

