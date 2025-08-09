Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Mark Andrews picked up 133.8 fantasy points last year, fourth among all NFL tight ends. The Baltimore Ravens TE is currently the seventh-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|133.8
|99
|5
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.8
|111
|4
Mark Andrews 2024 Game-by-Game
Andrews picked up 16.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|1.4
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5.1
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 3
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|5.5
|5
|4
|55
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12.6
|4
|3
|66
|1
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|16.1
|4
|4
|41
|2
Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Andrews' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mark Andrews
|69
|55
|673
|11
|15
|Zay Flowers
|116
|74
|1059
|4
|7
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45
|756
|9
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|80
|56
|610
|5
|11
