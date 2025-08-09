Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mark Andrews picked up 133.8 fantasy points last year, fourth among all NFL tight ends. The Baltimore Ravens TE is currently the seventh-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 133.8 99 5 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 111.8 111 4

Mark Andrews 2024 Game-by-Game

Andrews picked up 16.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1.4 2 2 14 0 Week 2 Raiders 5.1 5 4 51 0 Week 3 @Cowboys 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bengals 5.5 5 4 55 0 Week 6 Commanders 12.6 4 3 66 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 16.1 4 4 41 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Andrews' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15 Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 DeAndre Hopkins 80 56 610 5 11

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.