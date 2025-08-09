FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mark Andrews picked up 133.8 fantasy points last year, fourth among all NFL tight ends. The Baltimore Ravens TE is currently the seventh-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points133.8995
2025 Projected Fantasy Points111.81114

Mark Andrews 2024 Game-by-Game

Andrews picked up 16.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 41 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chiefs1.422140
Week 2Raiders5.154510
Week 3@Cowboys0.01000
Week 4Bills0.01000
Week 5@Bengals5.554550
Week 6Commanders12.643661
Week 7@Buccaneers16.144412

Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens ran 46.3% passing plays and 53.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Andrews' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mark Andrews69556731115
Zay Flowers11674105947
Rashod Bateman724575698
DeAndre Hopkins8056610511

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

