Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Chicago White Sox.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (27-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-34)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

SEA: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 2-1, 4.71 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.05 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Evans (2-1, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Shane Smith (1-3, 2.05 ERA). Evans and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Evans' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 3-6-0 ATS in Smith's nine starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 1-7 in Smith's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.4%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -180 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The White Sox are -110 to cover, and the Mariners are -110.

The Mariners-White Sox game on May 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 16, or 59.3%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 4-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 46 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 24-22-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've gone 13-33 in those games.

Chicago has a 6-24 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 47 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-3).

The White Sox are 23-24-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 40 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .241 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 100th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .314 with six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks, while slugging .619 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Rodriguez enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .236 with a .372 OBP and 21 RBI for Seattle this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-high OBP (.321), and paces the White Sox in hits (39). He's batting .239 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 92nd and he is 89th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .186 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 155th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chase Meidroth is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .368 to lead his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/22/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

