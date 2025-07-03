Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (45-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-47)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | KC: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 5-5, 2.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Evans to the mound, while Seth Lugo (5-5) will get the nod for the Royals. Evans did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Royals are 7-8-0 ATS in Lugo's 15 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (59.2%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +140 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -170.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Royals contest on July 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 30, or 55.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 10-10 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 84 opportunities.

The Mariners are 36-48-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have compiled a 25-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

Kansas City has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-51-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 45-41-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (85) this season while batting .272 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .641.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season. He's batting .255.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Randy Arozarena has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.361/.439.

Arozarena enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .283 with 50 walks and 38 runs scored.

Crawford brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .493 and has 99 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Witt takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .363 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .470.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/15/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/27/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

