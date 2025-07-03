Best NASCAR Cup Series Bets and Predictions for the Grant Park 165 in Chicago

The NASCAR in Chicago Street Race should be one of the most fun events of the year.

It's a unique concept run in a beautiful city, and the course has produced some ultra-fun racing both years they've gone there.

But Shane Van Gisbergen is here to spoil the party.

Not only did SVG win this race two years ago, but he also torched the field in Mexico City a few weeks ago. It all adds up to his being +195 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds.

The worst part? He deserves to be there.

My model has him at 30.7% to win, which isn't high enough to bet him (the implied odds at +195 are 33.9%), but he sucks up tons of win equity. That means it's hard to find value in outrights elsewhere.

It leaves us with a situation where -- as things stand -- I'm avoiding outrights entirely at FanDuel, sticking to top-five markets, instead.

Let's run through my model's full pre-practice simulations for the event, and then we can discuss which bets I like early in the week. Hopefully more value will open up later on as things re-open post-qualifying.

NASCAR Predictions for the Chicago Street Race

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Shane Van Gisbergen 30.66% 60.60% 73.10% 82.10% Kyle Larson 9.06% 28.50% 45.16% 71.38% Christopher Bell 8.92% 27.60% 43.94% 69.22% Tyler Reddick 5.96% 20.10% 33.46% 60.78% Ty Gibbs 5.10% 17.00% 30.40% 56.22% A.J. Allmendinger 5.28% 17.26% 29.24% 54.72% William Byron 4.52% 15.40% 27.96% 54.00% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for the Chicago Street Race

Kyle Busch has finished top-10 in both Chicago street races thus far, and he nearly won at COTA earlier this year. I don't know why his odds are this long.

In the inaugural running at Chicago, Busch benefited from strategy to finish fifth despite a 21st-place average running position. That one was a bit fluky.

But last year, he ran up front all day and finished ninth. There, he was just generally strong.

In 13 road-course races with Richard Childress Racing, Busch has 5 top-5 finishes, and he would have had another in Sonoma last year had he not gotten dumped on the last lap. I have Busch at 19.3% for a top-five here, and I agree with the model that the market is too low on him.

Similar to Busch, Joey Logano has a good enough history at Chicago where he looks like a great value here.

In the first running of the race, Logano had a 12th-place average running position and finished 8th. Last year, Logano had issues early, got pinned a lap down, and finished just 23rd.

Logano is generally a decent road racer, but the team tends to favor racing for stage points rather than going for wins when they know the car isn't good enough to contend. That's the biggest issue here as we don't care about stage points; we care just about where he finishes.

But even with that approach, Logano has 3 top-5s in 19 Next-Gen road-course races, a rate of 15.8%. I have him below that mark at 12.6%, but that's still well clear of his minuscule 5.6% implied odds. I'll take the risk that Logano prioritizes stage points when the payoff is this big.

Zane Smith proved in the Craftsman Truck Series that he has talent on road courses. I can't ignore him at this number with that in mind.

Across his final two seasons in the Truck Series -- 2022 and 2023 -- Smith's worst road-course finish in five races was second. One of those losses was to Busch back when he was nearly unbeatable in the series. Smith beat Busch at COTA in 2023.

Things haven't been as great in the Cup Series, but Smith finished top-20 in all five road-course races last year, including a top-five at Watkins Glen. This year, he struggled at COTA and had issues in Mexico City, but Front Row Motorsports has a good road-course program.

I've still got faith Smith can flash his talent again. He's at just 5.1% to finish top 5 in my model, but with the implied odds at 3.5%, he's worth a roll of the dice to me.

