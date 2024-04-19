Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (9-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-15)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-184) | COL: (+154)

SEA: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

SEA: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-4, 5.82 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-3, 4.15 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (0-4) for the Mariners and Dakota Hudson (0-3) for the Rockies. Castillo and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Castillo has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. When Hudson starts, the Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for three Hudson starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (71.8%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -184 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Mariners are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are -118 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -102.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

Mariners versus Rockies, on April 20, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -184.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 19 chances this season.

The Mariners are 8-11-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 4-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Colorado has gone 1-10 (9.1%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 9-10-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Haniger hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .171 with two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .257 with an on-base percentage of .266.

He ranks 172nd in batting average, 161st in on-base percentage and 173rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jorge Polanco is batting .182 with a .318 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Caleb Raleigh is batting .208 with a .311 OBP and six RBI for Seattle this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has totaled 26 hits with a .434 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .254 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .306.

Brenton Doyle has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .286.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!