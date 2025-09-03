Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (73-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TB: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | TB: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | TB: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-132) | Under: (+108)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.94 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 7-4, 2.85 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-6) against the Rays and Adrian Houser (7-4). Kirby and his team are 6-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. The Rays are 10-5-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The Rays are 6-5 in Houser's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.9%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-138) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Rays are -142 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +118.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

Mariners versus Rays on Sept. 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -132 and the under set at +108.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (55.3%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 30-20 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 134 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 56-78-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Rays are 27-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-69-7).

The Rays have put together a 59-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 123 hits, batting .242 this season with 70 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .581.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .264.

Among all qualified, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .238 with a .542 slugging percentage and 105 RBI this year.

Suarez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 16 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 136 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .262 and slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 68th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .348 on-base percentage and .472 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .287.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, 28 home runs and 35 walks.

Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks while batting .289.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

