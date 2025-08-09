Dontayvion Wicks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
Dontayvion Wicks Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Wicks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|71.5
|213
|72
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.1
|187
|78
Dontayvion Wicks 2024 Game-by-Game
Wicks accumulated 19.8 fantasy points -- five catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|8.6
|4
|3
|26
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|19.8
|13
|5
|78
|2
|Week 5
|@Rams
|2.0
|7
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|0.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|10.8
|6
|3
|48
|1
Dontayvion Wicks vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers ran 47.7% passing plays and 52.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wicks' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dontayvion Wicks
|76
|39
|415
|5
|14
|Jayden Reed
|75
|55
|857
|6
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|70
|50
|707
|7
|15
|Christian Watson
|53
|29
|620
|2
|8
