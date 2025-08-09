Dontayvion Wicks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Dontayvion Wicks Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wicks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 71.5 213 72 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.1 187 78

Dontayvion Wicks 2024 Game-by-Game

Wicks accumulated 19.8 fantasy points -- five catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 2 Colts 8.6 4 3 26 1 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 19.8 13 5 78 2 Week 5 @Rams 2.0 7 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 7 Texans 10.8 6 3 48 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dontayvion Wicks vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 47.7% passing plays and 52.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wicks' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dontayvion Wicks 76 39 415 5 14 Jayden Reed 75 55 857 6 10 Tucker Kraft 70 50 707 7 15 Christian Watson 53 29 620 2 8

Want more data and analysis on Dontayvion Wicks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.