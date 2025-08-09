FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Dontayvion Wicks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Dontayvion Wicks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Dontayvion Wicks Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wicks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points71.521372
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.118778

Dontayvion Wicks 2024 Game-by-Game

Wicks accumulated 19.8 fantasy points -- five catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles0.03000
Week 2Colts8.643261
Week 3@Titans0.02000
Week 4Vikings19.8135782
Week 5@Rams2.072200
Week 6Cardinals0.93190
Week 7Texans10.863481

Dontayvion Wicks vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 47.7% passing plays and 52.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wicks' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dontayvion Wicks7639415514
Jayden Reed7555857610
Tucker Kraft7050707715
Christian Watson532962028

Want more data and analysis on Dontayvion Wicks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

