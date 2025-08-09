Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, Bo Nix is the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Denver Broncos player was seventh among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 316.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Nix's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|316.1
|9
|7
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|293.5
|9
|9
Bo Nix 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 33.5 fantasy points -- 26-of-29 (89.7%), 321 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 47 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|11.0
|26-for-42
|138
|0
|2
|1
|Week 2
|Steelers
|8.3
|20-for-35
|246
|0
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|19.3
|25-for-36
|216
|0
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|6.7
|12-for-25
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|23.1
|19-for-27
|206
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Chargers
|20.7
|19-for-33
|216
|2
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14.1
|16-for-26
|164
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps
Nix put up a strong stat line last year of 3,775 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate (376-of-567), 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 222.1 yards per game. Here's a look at how a few of Nix's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|135
|81
|1081
|8
|21
|Marvin Mims
|52
|39
|503
|6
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|55
|41
|475
|3
|7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.