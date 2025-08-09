FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Bo Nix is the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Denver Broncos player was seventh among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 316.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nix's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points316.197
2025 Projected Fantasy Points293.599

Bo Nix 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 33.5 fantasy points -- 26-of-29 (89.7%), 321 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 47 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Seahawks11.026-for-42138021
Week 2Steelers8.320-for-35246020
Week 3@Buccaneers19.325-for-36216001
Week 4@Jets6.712-for-2560100
Week 5Raiders23.119-for-27206201
Week 6Chargers20.719-for-33216210
Week 7@Saints14.116-for-26164000

Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Nix put up a strong stat line last year of 3,775 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate (376-of-567), 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 222.1 yards per game. Here's a look at how a few of Nix's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Courtland Sutton135811081821
Marvin Mims523950365
Devaughn Vele554147537

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

