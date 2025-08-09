Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Bo Nix is the eighth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Denver Broncos player was seventh among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 316.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Bo Nix Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nix's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 316.1 9 7 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 293.5 9 9

Bo Nix 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Nix finished with 33.5 fantasy points -- 26-of-29 (89.7%), 321 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 47 yards. That was in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 11.0 26-for-42 138 0 2 1 Week 2 Steelers 8.3 20-for-35 246 0 2 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 19.3 25-for-36 216 0 0 1 Week 4 @Jets 6.7 12-for-25 60 1 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 23.1 19-for-27 206 2 0 1 Week 6 Chargers 20.7 19-for-33 216 2 1 0 Week 7 @Saints 14.1 16-for-26 164 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Bo Nix and the Broncos Receiving Corps

Nix put up a strong stat line last year of 3,775 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate (376-of-567), 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 222.1 yards per game. Here's a look at how a few of Nix's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Courtland Sutton 135 81 1081 8 21 Marvin Mims 52 39 503 6 5 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.