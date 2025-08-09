FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Michael Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Michael Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals' Michael Wilson was 65th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 77.5. Going into 2025, he is the 78th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points77.519865
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.419479

Michael Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson put up a season-high 11.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: two receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills6.52151
Week 2Rams3.122310
Week 3Lions6.498640
Week 4Commanders1.873380
Week 5@49ers7.865780
Week 6@Packers8.142211
Week 7Chargers1.531150

Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.0% of the time while running the football 46.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Wilson's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Wilson714754847
Trey McBride1471111146220
Marvin Harrison Jr.11662885813
James Conner554741415

Want more data and analysis on Michael Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

