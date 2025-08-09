Michael Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals' Michael Wilson was 65th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 77.5. Going into 2025, he is the 78th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 77.5 198 65 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.4 194 79

Michael Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson put up a season-high 11.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: two receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 6.5 2 1 5 1 Week 2 Rams 3.1 2 2 31 0 Week 3 Lions 6.4 9 8 64 0 Week 4 Commanders 1.8 7 3 38 0 Week 5 @49ers 7.8 6 5 78 0 Week 6 @Packers 8.1 4 2 21 1 Week 7 Chargers 1.5 3 1 15 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.0% of the time while running the football 46.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Wilson's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Wilson 71 47 548 4 7 Trey McBride 147 111 1146 2 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. 116 62 885 8 13 James Conner 55 47 414 1 5

