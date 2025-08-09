FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 144.3 points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points144.38226
2025 Projected Fantasy Points129.98629

Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

Tracy picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Vikings0.72203107
Week 2@Commanders0.2120-002
Week 3@Browns4.0523022040
Week 4Cowboys2.142011021
Week 5@Seahawks13.0181290210130
Week 6Bengals16.717501660107
Week 7Eagles3.2623033032

Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Tracy's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyrone Tracy Jr.1928395214.4
Devin Singletary1134374113.9
Russell Wilson431552103.6
Jameis Winston2583133.3

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

