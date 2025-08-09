Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 144.3 points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|144.3
|82
|26
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|129.9
|86
|29
Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game
Tracy picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Vikings
|0.7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Week 2
|@Commanders
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4.0
|5
|23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|40
|Week 4
|Cowboys
|2.1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Week 5
|@Seahawks
|13.0
|18
|129
|0
|2
|1
|0
|130
|Week 6
|Bengals
|16.7
|17
|50
|1
|6
|6
|0
|107
|Week 7
|Eagles
|3.2
|6
|23
|0
|3
|3
|0
|32
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers
The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Tracy's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|192
|839
|5
|21
|4.4
|Devin Singletary
|113
|437
|4
|11
|3.9
|Russell Wilson
|43
|155
|2
|10
|3.6
|Jameis Winston
|25
|83
|1
|3
|3.3
