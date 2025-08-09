Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 144.3 points a year ago (26th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 144.3 82 26 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 129.9 86 29

Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

Tracy picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Vikings 0.7 2 2 0 3 1 0 7 Week 2 @Commanders 0.2 1 2 0 - 0 0 2 Week 3 @Browns 4.0 5 23 0 2 2 0 40 Week 4 Cowboys 2.1 4 2 0 1 1 0 21 Week 5 @Seahawks 13.0 18 129 0 2 1 0 130 Week 6 Bengals 16.7 17 50 1 6 6 0 107 Week 7 Eagles 3.2 6 23 0 3 3 0 32 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Tracy's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyrone Tracy Jr. 192 839 5 21 4.4 Devin Singletary 113 437 4 11 3.9 Russell Wilson 43 155 2 10 3.6 Jameis Winston 25 83 1 3 3.3

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.