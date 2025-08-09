De'Von Achane 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was ninth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 221.9. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Achane's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 221.9 27 9 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 210.0 38 5

De'Von Achane 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 25.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 70 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Jaguars 16.0 10 24 1 7 7 0 100 Week 2 Bills 22.5 22 96 0 7 7 1 165 Week 3 @Seahawks 5.8 11 30 0 5 3 0 58 Week 4 Titans 2.9 10 15 0 3 3 0 29 Week 5 @Patriots 1.7 3 18 0 1 1 0 17 Week 7 @Colts 8.5 15 77 0 3 2 0 85 Week 8 Cardinals 20.7 10 97 0 8 6 1 147 View Full Table ChevronDown

De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Achane's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt De'Von Achane 203 907 6 38 4.5 Alexander Mattison 132 420 4 22 3.2 Jaylen Wright 68 249 0 5 3.7 Tyreek Hill 8 53 0 0 6.6

