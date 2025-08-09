De'Von Achane 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was ninth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 221.9. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Achane's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|221.9
|27
|9
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|210.0
|38
|5
De'Von Achane 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 25.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 70 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|16.0
|10
|24
|1
|7
|7
|0
|100
|Week 2
|Bills
|22.5
|22
|96
|0
|7
|7
|1
|165
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|5.8
|11
|30
|0
|5
|3
|0
|58
|Week 4
|Titans
|2.9
|10
|15
|0
|3
|3
|0
|29
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1.7
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8.5
|15
|77
|0
|3
|2
|0
|85
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|20.7
|10
|97
|0
|8
|6
|1
|147
De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers
The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Achane's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|De'Von Achane
|203
|907
|6
|38
|4.5
|Alexander Mattison
|132
|420
|4
|22
|3.2
|Jaylen Wright
|68
|249
|0
|5
|3.7
|Tyreek Hill
|8
|53
|0
|0
|6.6
