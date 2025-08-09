FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
De'Von Achane 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

De'Von Achane 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane was ninth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 221.9. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

De'Von Achane Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Achane's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points221.9279
2025 Projected Fantasy Points210.0385

De'Von Achane 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Achane finished with 25.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 70 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Jaguars16.010241770100
Week 2Bills22.522960771165
Week 3@Seahawks5.81130053058
Week 4Titans2.91015033029
Week 5@Patriots1.7318011017
Week 7@Colts8.51577032085
Week 8Cardinals20.710970861147

De'Von Achane vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Achane's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
De'Von Achane2039076384.5
Alexander Mattison1324204223.2
Jaylen Wright68249053.7
Tyreek Hill853006.6

