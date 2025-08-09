FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jayden Daniels 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jayden Daniels 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was fifth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 355.7. Going into 2025, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points355.755
2025 Projected Fantasy Points295.977

Jayden Daniels 2024 Game-by-Game

Daniels accumulated 34.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 81 yards -- in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Buccaneers28.217-for-24184002
Week 2Giants13.423-for-29226000
Week 3@Bengals28.121-for-23254201
Week 4@Cardinals24.026-for-30233111
Week 5Browns19.714-for-25238110
Week 6@Ravens21.024-for-35269200
Week 7Panthers5.22-for-26000

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards while completing 69% of his passes (331-of-480), with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (209.9 yards per game). Below is a look at how a few of Daniels' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Terry McLaurin1178210961314
Deebo Samuel8151670313
Zach Ertz9166654721

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

