Jayden Daniels 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was fifth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 355.7. Going into 2025, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|355.7
|5
|5
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|295.9
|7
|7
Jayden Daniels 2024 Game-by-Game
Daniels accumulated 34.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 81 yards -- in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Buccaneers
|28.2
|17-for-24
|184
|0
|0
|2
|Week 2
|Giants
|13.4
|23-for-29
|226
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|28.1
|21-for-23
|254
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|24.0
|26-for-30
|233
|1
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Browns
|19.7
|14-for-25
|238
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|21.0
|24-for-35
|269
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Panthers
|5.2
|2-for-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps
Daniels threw for 3,568 yards while completing 69% of his passes (331-of-480), with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (209.9 yards per game). Below is a look at how a few of Daniels' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Terry McLaurin
|117
|82
|1096
|13
|14
|Deebo Samuel
|81
|51
|670
|3
|13
|Zach Ertz
|91
|66
|654
|7
|21
