Jayden Daniels 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was fifth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 355.7. Going into 2025, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 355.7 5 5 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 295.9 7 7

Jayden Daniels 2024 Game-by-Game

Daniels accumulated 34.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 81 yards -- in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Buccaneers 28.2 17-for-24 184 0 0 2 Week 2 Giants 13.4 23-for-29 226 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bengals 28.1 21-for-23 254 2 0 1 Week 4 @Cardinals 24.0 26-for-30 233 1 1 1 Week 5 Browns 19.7 14-for-25 238 1 1 0 Week 6 @Ravens 21.0 24-for-35 269 2 0 0 Week 7 Panthers 5.2 2-for-2 6 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards while completing 69% of his passes (331-of-480), with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (209.9 yards per game). Below is a look at how a few of Daniels' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Terry McLaurin 117 82 1096 13 14 Deebo Samuel 81 51 670 3 13 Zach Ertz 91 66 654 7 21

