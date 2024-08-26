Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (66-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-65)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: BSSUN

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | TB: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200)

SEA: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 9-7, 3.32 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 7-5, 3.65 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (9-7) for the Mariners and Ryan Pepiot (7-5) for the Rays. Miller and his team have a record of 13-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pepiot starts, the Rays have gone 7-12-0 against the spread. The Rays are 3-2 in Pepiot's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.5%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-130) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Mariners are +164 to cover, and the Rays are -200.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

Mariners versus Rays on August 26 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 48, or 57.1%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 38 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 56-74-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have put together a 30-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 12-20 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Rays have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-68-3).

The Rays have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 67-63-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 90 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .210 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .212 and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, he is 131st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Arozarena takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Justin Turner has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.360) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 132 hits with a .329 on-base percentage and a .393 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rays. He's batting .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is batting .196 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .234 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/7/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/2/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2023: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/30/2023: 15-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

