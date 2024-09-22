Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (80-75) vs. Texas Rangers (73-82)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-3, 2.85 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 5-14, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (8-3) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (5-14) will get the nod for the Rangers. Woo's team is 10-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team is 11-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Heaney starts, the Rangers have gone 12-15-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 3-9 in Heaney's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.8%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-130) and Texas as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +134 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -162.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The Mariners-Rangers game on Sept. 22 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 59, or 57.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 46 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 154 chances this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 70-84-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 62 total times this season. They've finished 21-41 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has gone 11-26 (29.7%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-73-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 43.6% of their games this season, going 65-84-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 110 hits, batting .213 this season with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 127th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .219 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 123rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with six walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.409) powered by 35 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .480 with a double, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 114 hits.

Turner heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-best .386 slugging percentage. He's batting .232 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 113th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford is batting .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .262.

Adolis Garcia has 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 44 walks while batting .221.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

