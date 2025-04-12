Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (6-8) vs. Texas Rangers (9-5)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TEX: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TEX: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 1-0, 3.75 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 7.88 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-0, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Kumar Rocker (0-1, 7.88 ERA). Woo has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Woo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Rocker has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rocker start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.6%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rangers, Seattle is the favorite at -144, and Texas is +122 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -182 to cover, and the Mariners are +150.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers, on April 12, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 14 opportunities.

The Mariners are 5-9-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-8-0).

The Rangers have put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Jorge Polanco leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .710, fueled by three extra-base hits. He has a .419 batting average and an on-base percentage of .438.

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with nine hits. He is batting .180 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified, he is 147th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .170/.302/.396.

Cal Raleigh is batting .189 with a .283 OBP and five RBI for Seattle this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .205. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Garcia takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Jonah Heim is slugging .576 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Josh Smith has accumulated a slugging percentage of .533, a team-high for the Rangers.

Josh Jung is batting .474 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

