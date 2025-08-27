Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are up against the San Diego Padres.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (71-62) vs. San Diego Padres (75-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and SDPA

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | SD: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150)

SEA: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 11-7, 2.94 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 3-3, 5.36 ERA

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (11-7) versus the Padres and Yu Darvish (3-3). When Woo starts, his team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 52.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-9. The Padres have gone 6-2-0 against the spread when Darvish starts. The Padres have a 3-2 record in Darvish's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -112 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Padres are +150 to cover, while the Mariners are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

Mariners versus Padres on Aug. 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 50 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 50 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 128 opportunities.

In 128 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 55-73-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 30-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego is 28-29 (winning 49.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Padres have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-71-3).

The Padres have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 73-58-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (120) this season while batting .245 with 69 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 110th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .286 with a .450 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 41 home runs, 101 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 79 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 66th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado leads his team with 149 hits and has a club-high .475 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is hitting .283 with 29 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .262 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

