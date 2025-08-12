Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12
Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Orioles Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (66-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-65)
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | BAL: (+130)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | BAL: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 7-5, 4.04 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-8, 4.35 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (7-5) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Kirby and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). When Kremer starts, the Orioles have gone 10-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 4-7 in Kremer's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (57.7%)
Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Mariners, Baltimore is the underdog at +130, and Seattle is -154 playing on the road.
Mariners vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +106 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -128.
Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under
- Mariners versus Orioles on Aug. 12 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 46 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Seattle has a record of 18-10 when favored by -154 or more this year.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 116 opportunities.
- The Mariners are 51-65-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've gone 27-33 in those games.
- Baltimore has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.
- The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-62-4 record against the over/under.
- The Orioles have collected a 51-65-0 record ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 108 hits, batting .247 this season with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .593.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 106th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Raleigh has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.
- Josh Naylor leads Seattle in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 117 hits. He's batting .292 while slugging .464.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Naylor enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.448) powered by 45 extra-base hits.
- Rodriguez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez has 37 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 118 hits with a .353 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .284.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.
- Henderson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.
- Adley Rutschman is hitting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266.
Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head
- 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/12/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
