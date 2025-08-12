Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (66-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | BAL: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | BAL: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+106) | BAL: +1.5 (-128)

SEA: -1.5 (+106) | BAL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 7-5, 4.04 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-8, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (7-5) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Kirby and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). When Kremer starts, the Orioles have gone 10-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 4-7 in Kremer's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.7%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Mariners, Baltimore is the underdog at +130, and Seattle is -154 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +106 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -128.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

Mariners versus Orioles on Aug. 12 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 46 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 18-10 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 116 opportunities.

The Mariners are 51-65-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've gone 27-33 in those games.

Baltimore has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-62-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have collected a 51-65-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 108 hits, batting .247 this season with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .593.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 106th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads Seattle in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 117 hits. He's batting .292 while slugging .464.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.448) powered by 45 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 37 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 118 hits with a .353 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .284.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Henderson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

