Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-2, 5.64 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-4, 5.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (2-2) to the mound, while Cade Povich (1-4) will take the ball for the Orioles. Hancock and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Hancock's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Orioles have a 2-8-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles are 1-3 in Povich's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.8%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +112 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Seattle is +152 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles game on June 4 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 14-12 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 58 chances this season.

The Mariners are 27-31-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 11-15 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of its games).

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-29-2).

The Orioles have gone 20-39-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 56 hits, batting .259 this season with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .625.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 79th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .244 this season and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, he is 105th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a walk.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .281 with 36 walks and 27 runs scored.

Crawford enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 39 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .490.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has totaled 58 hits with a .423 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 12th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .268.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .214.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/11/2023: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/25/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!