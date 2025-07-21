Mariners vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Mariners vs Brewers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (53-46) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-40)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

Mariners vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | MIL: +1.5 (-196)

SEA: -1.5 (+162) | MIL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 4-4, 4.50 ERA vs Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (4-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA). Kirby's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Woodruff has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Woodruff start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.3%)

Mariners vs Brewers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Brewers are -196 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +162.

Mariners vs Brewers Over/Under

Mariners versus Brewers on July 21 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mariners vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (56.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 27-18 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 96 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 42-54-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers are 25-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.1% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-53-1).

The Brewers have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 54-43-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 92 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .256 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .617.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 92nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Rodriguez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .252 with a .468 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with an OPS of .779. He has a slash line of .288/.388/.391 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a slugging percentage of .455 and has 110 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Chourio heads into this matchup on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .259 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Brice Turang has 14 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks while batting .275.

William Contreras has 17 doubles, six home runs and 56 walks while batting .243.

