Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-20)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SNET

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA vs Jose Urena (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 8.59 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (2-3, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Urena. Miller's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Urena has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Urena starts this season.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.6%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Seattle is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +118 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +152 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -184.

The over/under for the Mariners versus Blue Jays game on May 11 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Seattle has won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 37 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 18-19-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled an 11-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Toronto has gone 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).

In the 37 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-1).

The Blue Jays have a 23-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (34) this season while batting .248 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .214 with five walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is batting .340 with six doubles, nine home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .680 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Polanco heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Rodriguez brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Randy Arozarena has been key for Seattle with 29 hits, an OBP of .387 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Arozarena heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .294 with seven doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .368 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

George Springer has 32 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Blue Jays in both statistics.

Anthony Santander is hitting .196 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

