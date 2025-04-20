Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (11-10) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-9)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Miguel Castillo (Mariners) - 1-2, 4.22 ERA vs Easton Lucas (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Miguel Castillo (1-2) for the Mariners and Easton Lucas (2-1) for the Blue Jays. Castillo's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 2-1-0 ATS in Lucas' three starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Lucas' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.4%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Mariners vs Blue Jays moneyline has Seattle as a -122 favorite, while Toronto is a +104 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +130 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -156.

The over/under for Mariners-Blue Jays on April 20 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 5-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 21 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 10-11-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 7-7 in those games.

Toronto has gone 5-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-12-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 76.2% of their games this season, going 16-5-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .580. He's batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 94th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .185 with a .358 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with 16 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .558.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 97th in slugging.

Bo Joseph Bichette is slugging .396 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 27th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .291 with five doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

George Springer's 20 hits and .415 on-base percentage both pace his team.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/23/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/22/2023: 9-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

