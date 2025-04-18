Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (10-9) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-8)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 2-0, 2.84 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 3.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (2-0) to the mound, while Bowden Francis (1-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Woo and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Francis' three starts that had a set spread, the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Francis starts this season -- they lost both.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.7%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Seattle is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +146 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -178.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Blue Jays game on April 18, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 19 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 9-10-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 7-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.8% of those games).

Toronto has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-11-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 78.9% of their games this season, going 15-4-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is batting .212 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 16 hits, which is best among Seattle batters this season. He's batting .216 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Raleigh takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, five home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .187 with a .373 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with 15 hits, an OBP of .388 plus a slugging percentage of .622.

Moore enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .203 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .373 OBP. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .389.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Bo Joseph Bichette has accumulated 25 hits with a .402 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is batting .375 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!