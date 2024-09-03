Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Tuesday.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-69) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

SEA: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 11-12, 3.65 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 5.19 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (11-12) against the Athletics and J.T. Ginn. Castillo's team is 9-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo's team has a record of 12-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Ginn has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Ginn start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Athletics are -130 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +108.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Athletics game on September 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (56%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 24 of 41 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 137 opportunities.

The Mariners are 59-78-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 47-74 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Oakland has a 23-48 record (winning just 32.4% of its games).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-73-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 74-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (93) this season while batting .205 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .298 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .217 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 129th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .252 with 46 walks and 46 runs scored.

Turner has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .371, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371, a slugging percentage of .578, and has 132 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .295).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Rooker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

JJ Bleday is hitting .248 with 37 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 77th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lawrence Butler is batting .265 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .223 with 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/10/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/19/2023: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/18/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

