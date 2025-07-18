2 Best UEFA Women's Euro Bets and Player Props for Spain vs. Switzerland

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a level as we head toward the final. With each match in this tournament comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's match?

Women's Euro 2025 Betting Picks for Spain vs. Switzerland

Spain are massive favorites over Switzerland, with Spain listed at -1150 to win and -4500 to advance. I like the idea of backing Spain to keep a clean sheet.

Switzerland haven't been all that impressive going forward. Through three group matches, the Swiss have amassed just four goals and only 3.1 expected goals (xG), per FBRef, and their attack has struggled despite not having to play any sides in the top 13 in FIFA's World Rankings. Now they'll see a Spain squad that might be the best team in the world and one that has dominated so far at this tourney, winning its three group games by a combined score of 14-3.

Spain haven't been invincible defensively, surrendering three goals and 2.7 xG through group play, but they've held at least 71% of the possession in each match and should be able to keep Switzerland's meh attack from generating many chances.

Switzerland to score no goals is my favorite way to back Spain at a team level in this one.

Most of Spain attackers have pretty steep anytime goal odds, including Alexia Putellas at -230 to score and Salma Paralluelo at -175. But Mariona Caldentey's odds are a little easier to stomach.

WhoScored projects Caldentey to start at left-wing, and she's started in all three of Spain's group-stage matches, logging at least 72 minutes in each outing. She's recorded one goal and two assists thus far at Euro 2025 while taking five total shots.

Spain have controlled possession and created a lot of chances each time out. We should see more of the same versus Switzerland as Spain are -265 to score over 2.5 goals.

Given her role and the -105 odds, Caldentey is an appealing target in this market.

