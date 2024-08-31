Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-80)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

SEA: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-2, 2.05 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-12, 3.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (6-2) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (10-12) will answer the bell for the Angels. Woo's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-2). The Angels are 17-9-0 ATS in Anderson's 26 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 22 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 12-10 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.4%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Seattle is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +138 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Seattle is +105 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Angels contest on August 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 51, or 58%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 134 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 59-75-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 47-61 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 14-22 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (38.9%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-64-8).

The Angels have a 74-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is batting .220 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 129th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 92 hits, which leads Seattle batters this season. He's batting .208 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 135th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .247 with 45 walks and 44 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Rodriguez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.450) while leading the Angels in hits (115). He's batting .252 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .345 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .372.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has a .406 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .209.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/12/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/2/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/1/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

