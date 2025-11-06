Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (200.3 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Mariota worth a look for his upcoming game against the Lions? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Marcus Mariota Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 233.27

233.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.12

28.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

With 51.7 fantasy points this season (12.9 per game), Mariota is the 33rd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 154th among all players.

During his last three games, Mariota has accumulated 432 passing yards (41-of-67) for three passing TDs with four picks, leading to 31.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 82 yards rushing on 12 carries.

The high point of Mariota's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, when he racked up 20.3 fantasy points with 207 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 40 rushing yards on six carries (6.7 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marcus Mariota let down his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, when he mustered only 3.9 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 63 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 34 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

