March Madness Props: 2 NCAA Tournament Player Props for Today's College Basketball Games

March Madness has arrived, and we are in the midst of one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

We've got 16 games coming at us today. What are the best player prop bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

March Madness College Basketball Props for Friday

Even when Purdue was struggling at times this season, their offense was humming at an elite level. Braden Smith is a massive part of that, and I like him to rack up at least 10 assists today versus Queen's.

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists Braden Smith (PUR) -182 View more odds in Sportsbook

Smith could thrive in any setup, but the Boilers have built an ideal personnel group for him. Smith is usually surrounded by shooters as well as a great pick-and-roll weapon in Trey Kaufman-Renn, who has mastered nailing short floaters off Smith feeds.

KenPom's No. 1 offense, Purdue should be able to go nuts tonight against a Queen's defense that ranks 319th overall. It should only help Smith's totals that Queen's plays fast, sitting 64th in adjusted tempo.

A pass-first point guard who has a lot of offensive talent around him, Smith can go for double-digit dimes tonight.

A highly touted recruit, Mullins hasn't fully taken off this year -- with injuries hampering him at various points.

But he can absolutely shoot the lights out when he's right, and I'm backing him to do just that against Furman.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Braylon Mullins (CONN) +148 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mullins' season-long three-point percentage is only 34.5%, but that somewhat-disappointing clip is mostly due to a brutal March so far where he's hitting just 16.7% of his three-point tries across a four-game sample.

I'm not too worried about that small sample. Mullins made at least 38.3% of his threes in each of February, January and December. He's just hit a small blip of late.

Mullins shot it much better outside of Storrs, hitting 38.1% of his threes on the road, and Furman ranks in the top 100 for highest three-point attempt rate allowed (91st, 42.3%).

The matchup with Furman should help Mullins in the volume department, and he's too good of a shooter to keep slumping much longer.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.