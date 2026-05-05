Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-192) Wild (+158) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -144.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on May 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite at home.

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