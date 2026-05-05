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NHL

Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

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Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-192)Wild (+158)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -144.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on May 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite at home.

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