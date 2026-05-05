NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
- Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-192)
|Wild (+158)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -144.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Wild on May 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -192 favorite at home.