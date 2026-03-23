March Madness: Printable Bracket for the NCAA Tournament -- Updated for the Sweet 16

And we're down to 16.

Following the first week of March Madness, the Sweet 16 kicks off this coming Thursday

Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Check out the Sweet 16 betting odds for every game as well as the college basketball national championship odds.

Updated Sweet 16 March Madness Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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