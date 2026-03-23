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NCAAB

College Basketball National Championship Odds Heading Into the Sweet 16

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Basketball National Championship Odds Heading Into the Sweet 16

March Madness rolls on toward the second weekend, and there are 16 teams remaining.

What are the national title odds for all 16 teams?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's March Madness odds, here are each team's odds to win the college basketball national championship.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

College Basketball National Championship Odds

Full college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team
Odds
Michigan+300
Arizona+330
Duke+420
Houston+750
Illinois+1500
Purdue+1500
Iowa State+1700

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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