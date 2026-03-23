March Madness Odds: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Sweet 16 Game

The NCAA Tournament's first week is in the books, and we're on to the Sweet 16, which starts on Thursday.

What do the betting odds look like for each of the Sweet 16 games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Sweet 16 game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

March Madness Odds for Every Sweet 16 Game

Thursday, March 26

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ Purdue Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Nebraska Mar 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Arkansas @ Arizona Mar 27 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Illinois @ Houston Mar 27 2:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Friday, March 27

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Duke Mar 27 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Alabama @ Michigan Mar 27 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Michigan State @ Connecticut Mar 28 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee @ Iowa State Mar 28 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.