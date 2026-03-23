March Madness Odds: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Sweet 16 Game
The NCAA Tournament's first week is in the books, and we're on to the Sweet 16, which starts on Thursday.
What do the betting odds look like for each of the Sweet 16 games?
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Sweet 16 game.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
March Madness Odds for Every Sweet 16 Game
Thursday, March 26
Texas vs. Purdue, 7:10 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Arizona vs. Arkansas, 9:45 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Houston vs. Illinois, 10:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Friday, March 27
Duke vs. St. John's, 7:10 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Michigan vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Connecticut vs. Michigan State, 9:45 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Tennessee vs. Iowa State, 10:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.