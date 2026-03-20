March Madness Best Bets: Odds, Predictions and Player Props for Thursday’s Late Slate

The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday night with a loaded late slate, featuring several competitive matchups, upset opportunities, and high-value betting spots.

If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this slate offers a strong mix of tight spreads, tempo-driven totals, and player prop value.

Here are the top March Madness predictions, odds, and best bets for tonight’s games.

Best Bet #1: Utah State +1.5 (-110) vs. Villanova

Spread: Villanova -1.5 (-110)

Villanova -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Utah State +104 / Villanova -125

Utah State +104 / Villanova -125 Total: 146.5

This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate — and that creates value on the underdog.

Why Utah State is live:

Efficient offense with strong perimeter shooting

Ability to keep pace in a higher-total game

Near pick’em spread indicates minimal separation

In coin-flip games, grabbing points (and plus money) is typically the sharper side.

Best Bet: Utah State +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Villanova Mar 20 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Iowa vs. Clemson — Under 130.5 (-115)

Spread: Iowa -1.5 (-112)

Iowa -1.5 (-112) Moneyline: Iowa -128 / Clemson +106

Iowa -128 / Clemson +106 Total: 130.5

This is the lowest total on the board — and for good reason.

Why the under stands out:

Both teams prefer half-court execution

Limited possessions expected

Tournament pressure tends to suppress scoring

This profiles as a grind-it-out game with long possessions.

Best Bet: Under 130.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Clemson Mar 20 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: UCF +5.5 (-110) vs. UCLA

Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-110)

UCLA -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: UCF +202 / UCLA -250

UCF +202 / UCLA -250 Total: 152.5

This number feels a bit inflated for a tournament setting.

Why UCF is worth backing:

Athleticism to match up with UCLA

Ability to score enough to stay within range

Backdoor cover potential in a higher-total game

Best Bet: UCF +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCF @ UCLA Mar 20 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: Missouri +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami (FL)

Spread: Miami -1.5 (-104)

Miami -1.5 (-104) Moneyline: Missouri -102 / Miami -118

Missouri -102 / Miami -118 Total: 145.5

This is essentially a pick’em — and Missouri offers slight value as the underdog.

Why Missouri has the edge:

Balanced offensive attack

Ability to create scoring runs

Competitive game script favors points

Best Bet: Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Missouri @ Miami Mar 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #5: California Baptist +14.5 (-115) vs. Kansas

Spread: Kansas -14.5 (-105)

Kansas -14.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1600

Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1600 Total: 140.5

This is a classic large-spread tournament spot.

Why Cal Baptist can cover:

Kansas may control pace and limit possessions

Blowout variance late

Backdoor cover potential

Best Bet: Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points California Baptist @ Kansas Mar 21 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props for Tonight’s Late Slate

Utah State vs. Villanova

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

Confirmed starter + focal point (Rotowire lineups)

Named among top players in the 2026 tournament

Why this works:

Leads Utah State in usage and scoring

High total (146.5) → strong scoring environment

Close spread → full minutes + late-game volume

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Tyler Perkins (Villanova) — Over Points

Starting guard for Villanova

Why this works:

One of Villanova’s primary scoring options

Tight spread → high minutes

Balanced offensive role with consistent shot volume

Best Bet: Perkins Over Points

Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee

Peter Suder (Miami OH) — Over Points

Primary scorer for Miami (OH) (confirmed lineup role)

Why this works:

Offense runs through him

High total (149.5)

Volume stays high even in tough matchups

Best Bet: Suder Over Points

Purdue vs. Queens (NC)

Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Assists

One of the top guards in the tournament

Why this works:

Primary facilitator

Purdue projected to score efficiently

Assist upside even in limited minutes

Best Bet: Smith Over Assists

Missouri vs. Miami (FL)

Nijel Pack (Miami FL) — Over Points

Established lead guard and scorer

Why this works:

Tight spread (-1.5) → full run

High involvement in offense

Shot creation in late-game situations

Best Bet: Pack Over Points

UCF vs. UCLA

Sebastian Mack (UCLA) — Over Points

Starting guard for UCLA (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Primary perimeter scoring option

High total (152.5) → strong scoring environment

Competitive spread → extended minutes

Best Bet: Mack Over Points

Same Game Parlay Ideas (Late Slate)

Upset + Value Card:

Utah State +1.5 (-110)

UCF +5.5 (-110)

Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Tempo + Unders Card:

Iowa/Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)

Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Betting Strategy for Tonight

Target tight spreads (1–5 points) for value

for value Look for unders in low-total games

Be cautious laying large spreads

Late slate games tend to:

Be more efficient

Have sharper lines

Offer value in props and underdogs

Final Thoughts

Thursday night’s March Madness slate offers strong opportunities across:

Underdog spreads

Tempo-based totals

Player props tied to usage

The key is focusing on:

Game script

Possession count

Player roles

Best Bets Recap

Utah State +1.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)

UCF +5.5 (-110)

Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.