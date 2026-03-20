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March Madness Best Bets: Odds, Predictions and Player Props for Thursday’s Late Slate

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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March Madness Best Bets: Odds, Predictions and Player Props for Thursday’s Late Slate

The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday night with a loaded late slate, featuring several competitive matchups, upset opportunities, and high-value betting spots.

If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this slate offers a strong mix of tight spreads, tempo-driven totals, and player prop value.

Here are the top March Madness predictions, odds, and best bets for tonight’s games.

Best Bet #1: Utah State +1.5 (-110) vs. Villanova

  • Spread: Villanova -1.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Utah State +104 / Villanova -125
  • Total: 146.5

This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate — and that creates value on the underdog.

Why Utah State is live:

  • Efficient offense with strong perimeter shooting
  • Ability to keep pace in a higher-total game
  • Near pick’em spread indicates minimal separation

In coin-flip games, grabbing points (and plus money) is typically the sharper side.

Best Bet: Utah State +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
Villanova
Mar 20 8:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Iowa vs. Clemson — Under 130.5 (-115)

  • Spread: Iowa -1.5 (-112)
  • Moneyline: Iowa -128 / Clemson +106
  • Total: 130.5

This is the lowest total on the board — and for good reason.

Why the under stands out:

  • Both teams prefer half-court execution
  • Limited possessions expected
  • Tournament pressure tends to suppress scoring

This profiles as a grind-it-out game with long possessions.

Best Bet: Under 130.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Clemson
Mar 20 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: UCF +5.5 (-110) vs. UCLA

  • Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: UCF +202 / UCLA -250
  • Total: 152.5

This number feels a bit inflated for a tournament setting.

Why UCF is worth backing:

  • Athleticism to match up with UCLA
  • Ability to score enough to stay within range
  • Backdoor cover potential in a higher-total game

Best Bet: UCF +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCF
@
UCLA
Mar 20 11:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #4: Missouri +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami (FL)

  • Spread: Miami -1.5 (-104)
  • Moneyline: Missouri -102 / Miami -118
  • Total: 145.5

This is essentially a pick’em — and Missouri offers slight value as the underdog.

Why Missouri has the edge:

  • Balanced offensive attack
  • Ability to create scoring runs
  • Competitive game script favors points

Best Bet: Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Missouri
@
Miami
Mar 21 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #5: California Baptist +14.5 (-115) vs. Kansas

  • Spread: Kansas -14.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1600
  • Total: 140.5

This is a classic large-spread tournament spot.

Why Cal Baptist can cover:

  • Kansas may control pace and limit possessions
  • Blowout variance late
  • Backdoor cover potential

Best Bet: Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

California Baptist
@
Kansas
Mar 21 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props for Tonight’s Late Slate

Utah State vs. Villanova

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

  • Confirmed starter + focal point (Rotowire lineups)
  • Named among top players in the 2026 tournament

Why this works:

  • Leads Utah State in usage and scoring
  • High total (146.5) → strong scoring environment
  • Close spread → full minutes + late-game volume

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Tyler Perkins (Villanova) — Over Points

  • Starting guard for Villanova

Why this works:

  • One of Villanova’s primary scoring options
  • Tight spread → high minutes
  • Balanced offensive role with consistent shot volume

Best Bet: Perkins Over Points

Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee

Peter Suder (Miami OH) — Over Points

  • Primary scorer for Miami (OH) (confirmed lineup role)

Why this works:

  • Offense runs through him
  • High total (149.5)
  • Volume stays high even in tough matchups

Best Bet: Suder Over Points

Purdue vs. Queens (NC)

Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Assists

  • One of the top guards in the tournament

Why this works:

  • Primary facilitator
  • Purdue projected to score efficiently
  • Assist upside even in limited minutes

Best Bet: Smith Over Assists

Missouri vs. Miami (FL)

Nijel Pack (Miami FL) — Over Points

  • Established lead guard and scorer

Why this works:

  • Tight spread (-1.5) → full run
  • High involvement in offense
  • Shot creation in late-game situations

Best Bet: Pack Over Points

UCF vs. UCLA

Sebastian Mack (UCLA) — Over Points

  • Starting guard for UCLA (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

  • Primary perimeter scoring option
  • High total (152.5) → strong scoring environment
  • Competitive spread → extended minutes

Best Bet: Mack Over Points

Same Game Parlay Ideas (Late Slate)

Upset + Value Card:

  • Utah State +1.5 (-110)
  • UCF +5.5 (-110)
  • Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Tempo + Unders Card:

  • Iowa/Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)
  • Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Betting Strategy for Tonight

  • Target tight spreads (1–5 points) for value
  • Look for unders in low-total games
  • Be cautious laying large spreads

Late slate games tend to:

  • Be more efficient
  • Have sharper lines
  • Offer value in props and underdogs

Final Thoughts

Thursday night’s March Madness slate offers strong opportunities across:

  • Underdog spreads
  • Tempo-based totals
  • Player props tied to usage

The key is focusing on:

  • Game script
  • Possession count
  • Player roles

Best Bets Recap

  • Utah State +1.5 (-110)
  • Iowa vs. Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)
  • UCF +5.5 (-110)
  • Missouri +1.5 (-118)
  • Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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