March Madness Best Bets: Odds, Predictions and Player Props for Thursday’s Late Slate
The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday night with a loaded late slate, featuring several competitive matchups, upset opportunities, and high-value betting spots.
If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this slate offers a strong mix of tight spreads, tempo-driven totals, and player prop value.
Here are the top March Madness predictions, odds, and best bets for tonight’s games.
Best Bet #1: Utah State +1.5 (-110) vs. Villanova
- Spread: Villanova -1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Utah State +104 / Villanova -125
- Total: 146.5
This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate — and that creates value on the underdog.
Why Utah State is live:
- Efficient offense with strong perimeter shooting
- Ability to keep pace in a higher-total game
- Near pick’em spread indicates minimal separation
In coin-flip games, grabbing points (and plus money) is typically the sharper side.
Best Bet: Utah State +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Iowa vs. Clemson — Under 130.5 (-115)
- Spread: Iowa -1.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Iowa -128 / Clemson +106
- Total: 130.5
This is the lowest total on the board — and for good reason.
Why the under stands out:
- Both teams prefer half-court execution
- Limited possessions expected
- Tournament pressure tends to suppress scoring
This profiles as a grind-it-out game with long possessions.
Best Bet: Under 130.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: UCF +5.5 (-110) vs. UCLA
- Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: UCF +202 / UCLA -250
- Total: 152.5
This number feels a bit inflated for a tournament setting.
Why UCF is worth backing:
- Athleticism to match up with UCLA
- Ability to score enough to stay within range
- Backdoor cover potential in a higher-total game
Best Bet: UCF +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: Missouri +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami (FL)
- Spread: Miami -1.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Missouri -102 / Miami -118
- Total: 145.5
This is essentially a pick’em — and Missouri offers slight value as the underdog.
Why Missouri has the edge:
- Balanced offensive attack
- Ability to create scoring runs
- Competitive game script favors points
Best Bet: Missouri +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #5: California Baptist +14.5 (-115) vs. Kansas
- Spread: Kansas -14.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1600
- Total: 140.5
This is a classic large-spread tournament spot.
Why Cal Baptist can cover:
- Kansas may control pace and limit possessions
- Blowout variance late
- Backdoor cover potential
Best Bet: Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Player Props for Tonight’s Late Slate
Utah State vs. Villanova
Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points
- Confirmed starter + focal point (Rotowire lineups)
- Named among top players in the 2026 tournament
Why this works:
- Leads Utah State in usage and scoring
- High total (146.5) → strong scoring environment
- Close spread → full minutes + late-game volume
Best Bet: Falslev Over Points
Tyler Perkins (Villanova) — Over Points
- Starting guard for Villanova
Why this works:
- One of Villanova’s primary scoring options
- Tight spread → high minutes
- Balanced offensive role with consistent shot volume
Best Bet: Perkins Over Points
Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee
Peter Suder (Miami OH) — Over Points
- Primary scorer for Miami (OH) (confirmed lineup role)
Why this works:
- Offense runs through him
- High total (149.5)
- Volume stays high even in tough matchups
Best Bet: Suder Over Points
Purdue vs. Queens (NC)
Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Assists
- One of the top guards in the tournament
Why this works:
- Primary facilitator
- Purdue projected to score efficiently
- Assist upside even in limited minutes
Best Bet: Smith Over Assists
Missouri vs. Miami (FL)
Nijel Pack (Miami FL) — Over Points
- Established lead guard and scorer
Why this works:
- Tight spread (-1.5) → full run
- High involvement in offense
- Shot creation in late-game situations
Best Bet: Pack Over Points
UCF vs. UCLA
Sebastian Mack (UCLA) — Over Points
- Starting guard for UCLA (Rotowire confirmed)
Why this works:
- Primary perimeter scoring option
- High total (152.5) → strong scoring environment
- Competitive spread → extended minutes
Best Bet: Mack Over Points
Same Game Parlay Ideas (Late Slate)
Upset + Value Card:
- Utah State +1.5 (-110)
- UCF +5.5 (-110)
- Missouri +1.5 (-118)
Tempo + Unders Card:
- Iowa/Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)
- Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
Betting Strategy for Tonight
- Target tight spreads (1–5 points) for value
- Look for unders in low-total games
- Be cautious laying large spreads
Late slate games tend to:
- Be more efficient
- Have sharper lines
- Offer value in props and underdogs
Final Thoughts
Thursday night’s March Madness slate offers strong opportunities across:
- Underdog spreads
- Tempo-based totals
- Player props tied to usage
The key is focusing on:
- Game script
- Possession count
- Player roles
Best Bets Recap
- Utah State +1.5 (-110)
- Iowa vs. Clemson Under 130.5 (-115)
- UCF +5.5 (-110)
- Missouri +1.5 (-118)
- Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.