Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-7)

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-152) Senators (+126) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are +164 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -205.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Senators on November 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -152 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!