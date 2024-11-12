Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Ottawa Senators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-7)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-152)
|Senators (+126)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are +164 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -205.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Senators on November 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -152 favorite at home.