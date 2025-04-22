Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN2

Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-182) Senators (+150) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Maple Leafs. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Senators game on April 22, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +150 underdog on the road.

