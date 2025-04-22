NHL
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN2
Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-182)
|Senators (+150)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Maple Leafs. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Senators game on April 22, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +150 underdog on the road.