Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-8-2)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-220) Canadiens (+180) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (74.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens are -144 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +118.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canadiens matchup on November 9 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Canadiens moneyline has Toronto as a -220 favorite, while Montreal is a +180 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!