NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-8-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-220)Canadiens (+180)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (74.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens are -144 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +118.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canadiens matchup on November 9 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Canadiens moneyline has Toronto as a -220 favorite, while Montreal is a +180 underdog on the road.

