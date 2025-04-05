Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-31-9)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-205) Blue Jackets (+168) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs are +118 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -144.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets on April 5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets reveal Toronto as the favorite (-205) and Columbus as the underdog (+168) on the road.

