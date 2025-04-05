FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-31-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-205)Blue Jackets (+168)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs are +118 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -144.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets on April 5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets reveal Toronto as the favorite (-205) and Columbus as the underdog (+168) on the road.

