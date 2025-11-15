NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-134)
|Blackhawks (+112)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (53.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +184.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks on Nov. 15 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog at home.