Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4)

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-134) Blackhawks (+112) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (53.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +184.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Blackhawks on Nov. 15 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog at home.

