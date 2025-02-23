Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (9-46) are heavy underdogs (-12.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (28-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Kia Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSFL and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -12.5 215.5 -752 +530

Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (80.2%)

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 28 times over 58 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 55 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 22 times out of 55 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 29 of 55 set point totals (52.7%).

Orlando has a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-11-0) than it does in away games (11-19-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Magic hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 28 opportunities this season (35.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 30 opportunities (40%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (14-16-0) than away (10-14-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 30, 53.3%) than on the road (13 of 25, 52%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 assists and 7.9 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 7.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony averages 9.5 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21 points for the Wizards, plus 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (ninth in league).

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Corey Kispert provides the Wizards 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

