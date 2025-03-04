Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
Magic vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and TSN
The Orlando Magic (29-33) are 7-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (19-42) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Kia Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and TSN. The matchup's over/under is 209.5.
Magic vs. Raptors Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Magic
|-7
|209.5
|-295
|+240
Magic vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Magic win (78%)
Magic vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Magic are 29-33-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Raptors' 61 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.
- Magic games have gone over the total 23 times out of 61 chances this season.
- Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 31 times in 61 opportunities (50.8%).
- Orlando sports a better record against the spread in home games (18-14-0) than it does in away games (11-19-0).
- The Magic have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (34.4%) than road tilts (40%).
- Toronto has been better against the spread at home (18-13-1) than away (15-13-1) this year.
- Raptors games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 32) than on the road (12 of 29) this year.
Magic Leaders
- Franz Wagner is averaging 25 points, 4.8 assists and 5.6 boards.
- Goga Bitadze averages 8.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
- Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists and 6.9 boards.
- Anthony Black is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Raptors Leaders
- Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
- RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.
- The Raptors get 14 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- The Raptors are getting 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Chris Boucher.
- Per game, Jonathan Mogbo gets the Raptors 5.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
