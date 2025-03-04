Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and TSN

The Orlando Magic (29-33) are 7-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (19-42) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Kia Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and TSN. The matchup's over/under is 209.5.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -7 209.5 -295 +240

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (78%)

Magic vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Magic are 29-33-0 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 61 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 23 times out of 61 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 31 times in 61 opportunities (50.8%).

Orlando sports a better record against the spread in home games (18-14-0) than it does in away games (11-19-0).

The Magic have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (34.4%) than road tilts (40%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (18-13-1) than away (15-13-1) this year.

Raptors games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 32) than on the road (12 of 29) this year.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25 points, 4.8 assists and 5.6 boards.

Goga Bitadze averages 8.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists and 6.9 boards.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Raptors get 14 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Raptors are getting 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Chris Boucher.

Per game, Jonathan Mogbo gets the Raptors 5.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

