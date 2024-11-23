Magic vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSDET

The Orlando Magic (10-7) are heavy favorites (-10) as they look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (7-10) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Kia Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 205.5 points.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -10 205.5 -450 +350

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (81.6%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Magic are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have nine wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

Magic games have gone over the total seven times this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on six of 17 set point totals (35.3%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better at home, covering six times in seven home games, and three times in 10 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Magic hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total two times in seven opportunities this season (28.6%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, Detroit is 4-3-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-1 ATS (.556).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under more often at home (four times out of eight) than away (two of nine) this season.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 8.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.5 assists.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.9 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Pistons are getting 8.8 points, 10.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons are getting 15.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

