Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (14-13) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (19-12) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 207.5 -130 +110

Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (59.2%)

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 19 times in 31 games with a set spread.

In the Heat's 27 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 14 times out of 27 chances.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 27 opportunities (55.6%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (12-2-0) than it has in road games (7-10-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Magic hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 14 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (7-6-1) than away (5-7-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (seven of 14), and 61.5% of the time away (eight of 13).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.7 points, 10 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 46% of his shots from the field.

The Heat receive 23.9 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Per game, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.4 points, 2.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

